Women Super League Table After Arsenal Lost 2-1 To Remain In 4th

Manchester City Women beat Arsenal Women 2-1 at the Academy Stadium this afternoon in pursuit of the Women Super League title. The Cityzens were 2-0 up in the first half as we got to see Lauren Hemp open the scoring with a beautiful goal in the 4th minute, while Chloe Kelly provided the assist. Kelly got her goal in the 43rd minute to double Man City’s lead.

The second half progressed with much needed intensity and after shortly after Arsenal Women got a goal back as Rafaelle found the back of the net in the 59th minute. The match eventually ended 2-1 at full-time as Man City secured all three points.

Women Super League Table After Arsenal Lost.

Man City Women strengthens their third spot on the league table with 29 points while Arsenal Women remains in 4th with 26 points.

