Wolves Appoint New Manager Ahead Of Their Next Game Against Manchester United.

It’s no longer news that Wolverhampton Wanderers has fired Julian Lopetegui a few days before their first EPL game against Manchester United and this has to be one of the toughest decisions by the club.

Wolves have already replaced Julian Lopetegui with former Bournemouth manager, Gary O’Neill and this is happening a few hours after Julian Lopetegui leaves the club this is going to be a fresh start for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Manchester United has also been a very busy side over the past few days as they prepare for their first game against Wolves. Sacking managed and replacing them are inevitable in the English premier league and it’s not too much to say we will witness a few more in the next few months.

What are your thoughts about this and do you agree that sacking managers in the English premier league has become one of the most difficult teams for struggling teams like Wolverhampton Wanderers?

Bouncer01 (

)