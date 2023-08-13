WOL vs MUN: Match Preview And Kickoff Time

Manchester United’s 2023–24 Premier League season kicks off on Monday night at home against Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Red Devils will try to improve on their third-place performance from last season. Starting at home, where they performed well last season, should provide them with the confidence they require.

Manchester United lost their first game of the 2022–23 season. However, they recovered well at home, going unbeaten in the league for the remainder of the season. That is the pattern they will try to extend here.

Erik ten Hag is in his second season as coach, and the Dutchman has done well. He led the team to a top-four finish and a League Cup victory. This time, the goal should be higher, which will necessitate a strong start and an extension of the stunning home run. Last season, they won 15 of their home league matches but lost the most (nine) among the top four teams.

Wolverhampton Wanderers had a decent run, winning three of their five games. They went undefeated in preseason, with victories over Porto and Rennes. However, things were not going so well in the boardroom, as deteriorating relations forced Julen Lopetegui to depart.

The Spaniard ensured the team’s survival, but that wasn’t enough to ensure he had his way with transfers. The news, which comes only days before the start of the season, will be enough to shock the team. Wolves, currently led by Gary O’Neill, will want to keep going. The defence will need to improve after only keeping two clean sheets in five preseason games.

KICKOFF TIME: Manchester United versus Wolves match will go down on Monday at 8PM.

