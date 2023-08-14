WOL vs MUN: Match Prediction, Preview & Kickoff Time

Erik ten Hag will be seeking to take his Manchester United club even closer to Manchester City and Arsenal in 2023–24 after a solid first season in charge.

He has brought in Mason Mount, Andre Onana, and Rasmus Hojlund, so we can anticipate United to be more shaped into the Dutch coach’s image this season, and their development will be intriguing to watch as the season progresses.

Wolverhampton Wanderers will pay a visit to Old Trafford on Monday, and they couldn’t be more unprepared for the start of the season.

Julen Lopetegui departed the club earlier this week and was replaced by Gary O’Neil, who has hardly had time to learn his players’ names, let alone prepare them for a match against Manchester United.

Only Chelsea had won as many opening Premier League games as Manchester United (20), despite the fact that the Manchester club had lost their first game in two of the previous three seasons.

Wolves have lost their first league game in each of the last two seasons, having done it three times in a row between 1988–89 and 1990–91.

Manchester United conceded fewer home goals than any other Premier League team last season (10), while only Nottingham Forest (11) scored fewer away goals than Wolves (12).

KICKOFF TIME: Manchester United versus Wolves match will be played today at 8PM Nigerian time.

