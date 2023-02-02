WOL VS LIV: 6 Liverpool Stars Who Will Miss Saturday’s Crucial EPL Match Against Wolves

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Liverpool will look to get back to winning ways when they travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Saturday. Jurgen Klopp’s team has struggled recently and must now return to winning ways in the Premier League as soon as possible if they are to finish in the top four by the end of the season.

The Reds drew 0-0 with Chelsea in the league last time out, with the result leaving them in ninth spot in the table. Although, it looks hard to make the too four at his point, Liverpool must ensure they do their part by winning their remaining games and pray other teams drop points. However, they must start by ensuring they pick all three points against Wolves on Saturday.

However, Liverpool will be without six key players for this crucial game. Let us go over the players who will miss this game and the reason why;

1. Luis Diaz

The Colombia international will be unavailable for this game as he is still recovering from a Knee injury.

2. Arthur

The midfielder is still recovering from a thigh surgery and will miss this game. Reports claims the brazilian could return within the next couple of weeks.

3. Diogo Jota

The attacker is nearing a return having began light training recently. He is expected to return to first-team training in two weeks according to reports.

4. Roberto Firmino

The attacker is still on the sidelines with a calf problem. According to reports, the Brazilian should be able to return to first-team training before the end of this month.

5. Virgil van Dijk

The defender will not be available for this game as he is still recovering from hamstring injury. He won’t be back until March.

6. Ibrahima Konate

Konate has been ruled out for this month with a serious hamstring injury that he picked up in the FA Cup defeat to Brighton. He will not be available for this game.

