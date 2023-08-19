WOL 1-4 BHA: Match Review And EPL Table As The Seagulls Maintain Their Top-Spot On The Log

Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday maintained their strong start to the 2023-24 English Premier League season with another comprehensive 4-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux Stadium.

Recall that the Seagulls defeated the newly promoted Luton Town 4-1 in the opening game of the new season, and they were looking for another win over Wolves on Saturday to maintain their top spot in the league standings.

The Roberto De Zerbi-led team started the game on a strong note as they registered the first goal of the clash in the 15th minute when Kaoru Mitoma’s left-footed effort defeated the Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper to give his team their well-deserved lead. Pervis Estupinan doubled the lead for the visitors in the 46th minute with his left-footed effort before Solly March scored the third to give his team a strong lead in the 51st minute. Solly March got his second goal of the game four minutes later before Hee-Chan Hwang got a consolation goal for the hosts in the 64th minute.

Check out the latest English Premier League Table below:

Waskco (

)