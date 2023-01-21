With their bold Mason Mount transfer plan, Liverpool put pressure on Chelsea contract negotiations

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Mason Mount is under pressure from Chelsea to agree to fresh terms, but Liverpool, who supports the 24-year-old England midfielder, is preparing for a potential summer move for him.

Klopp will guide Liverpool in his 1000th game against Chelsea.

In response to Liverpool’s interest and Chelsea’s increased efforts to lock down Mason Mount to a longer-term contract,

Following his progression through the Blues program, Mount, 24, has developed into a crucial member of the first team. With only 18 months left on his current contract, Jurgen Klopp’s team is reportedly prepared to capitalize on any instability after keeping an eye on the matter for some time.

As they get ready to lose Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita when their contracts expire at the end of the current season, Liverpool is anticipated to go forward with a reconstruction in the middle. Jude Bellingham, a teammate of Mount’s from England, is another target, but the Reds’ pursuit of the Chelsea player looks to have compelled the London club to take action.

The Guardian reports that Mount wants Chelsea to demonstrate their value to him with their upcoming offer. He played frequently for England at the 2022 World Cup and Euro 2020, yet his £75,000 weekly salary places him near the bottom of the club’s income bracket.

Since Mount has been a member of Chelsea’s roster since he was six years old, it is believed that Chelsea is prepared to make a “substantial” deal to keep him in west London. Liverpool, meanwhile, is keeping an eye on the issue and is ready to seize the initiative if the Blues’ negotiations fail to produce results.

The interest also comes at a time when Moises Caicedo of Brighton, another midfield target, may be the subject of a competition between Liverpool and Chelsea. The Ecuadorian international is wanted by the Seagulls for more than £70 million, and manager Roberto De Zerbi told the media that he hopes the team can keep hold of the player for the rest of the season.

As the Reds are ready to host the midfielder and his Chelsea teammates in the Premier League, reports of Liverpool’s interest in Mount surface. Following their loss at Brighton the previous week, Liverpool is now ninth, while their opponents are one spot lower despite having played one more game.

Mykhaylo Mudryk, a new signing for Chelsea who was revealed during the Blues’ derby triumph over Crystal Palace last time out, may make his debut soon. Noni Madueke, an England under-21 international who joined from PSV Eindhoven on Friday night, has also joined Graham Potter’s team.

Klopp described Mudryk as “a good player, a really excellent player.” “He had a fantastic Champions League season with his old team [Shakhtar Donetsk], combining speed, technique, and goals.

So it’s interesting to have him on one wing and [suspended new signing Joao] Felix on the other. Let’s see, Chelsea organizes issues differently than we do.

Elzehara (

)