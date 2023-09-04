With key players injured, can United win their next two games against Bayern Munich and Brighton?

It’s been a tough start to the season for Manchester United fans, as their beloved team has already been defeated twice in just four games. This disappointing start has left many fans feeling disheartened and worried about the rest of the season.

The first loss came in the second game of the season against Tottenham Hotspur, where United lost 2-0 at the White Hart Lane. This defeat shocked many fans, as United were expected to win comfortably. However, a lacklustre performance from the home side led to a deserved loss for the visitors.

The second loss came in the most recent game against Arsenal, where United were beaten 3-1 at the Emirates. This was an embarrassing defeat for the Red Devils, as they were completely outplayed and outclassed by the Gunners. Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard were unstoppable, and United had no answers to their attacking threat.

These two defeats have highlighted some of the issues that United needs to address if they are to compete for the title this season. The defence has been particularly weak, and they have already conceded 7 goals in four games. The midfield has also been lacklustre, and they have struggled to create chances for the forwards.

The Red Devils face a daunting challenge as they prepare to face Bayern Munich and Brighton in their next two games. With key players out injured, including Victor Lindelof, Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez, and Tyrell Malacia, it’s hard to see how they’ll come out victorious.

To make matters worse, Manchester United’s only available options at the center back position are 35-year-old Jonny Evans and Harry Maguire. While Maguire is a solid defender, he has shown some inconsistency this season, and Evans simply doesn’t have the pace and agility required to deal with the speed and skill of the Bavarian attackers.

It’s not just Bayern Munich that United will struggle against, either. Brighton has been in great form this season, and it’s unlikely that Manchester United’s weakened defense will be able to stop them from scoring. The Red Devils may have some quality attackers in their squad, but they can’t rely on them to bail out their defense every time.

In short, it seems highly unlikely that Manchester United will win their next two games with the players they currently have available. While they’ll certainly put up a fight, they’ll struggle to cope with the attacking threat of Bayern Munich and the consistency of Brighton. Unless some of their key players make a miraculous recovery, it’s hard to see United coming away with any points in these fixtures.

