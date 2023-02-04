Willian Reveals What His Daughters Told Him After Asking Them Who They Will Support Today.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Willian and his Fulham teammates will travel to Stamford Bridge today to take on his former club Chelsea in a Premier League match, and the Brazilian has revealed what his daughters told him before the game.

Willian has revealed that his daughters told him that they will support Chelsea in the game between Chelsea and Fulham today, and he said that his daughters still love Chelsea.

In his (Willian) words he said; “My family, my daughter’s, they love Chelsea so before the game I asked: who are you going to support tomorrow? They said; Chelsea.

“I said No, but daddy plays for Fulham now. They said; We know, Daddy you can play good, you can score but we are supporting Chelsea.”

