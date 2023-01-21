William Saliba wants revenge against United after painful Old Trafford defeat

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal defender William Saliba gives the impression he is gunning for Manchester United’s arrival at the Emirates on Sunday. The Frenchman has been part of a defence that has yet to concede a goal in 2023, although they’ve yet to face an in-form forward like Marcus Rashford.

Saliba claims that Arsenal, who lost to United 3-1 at Old Trafford in September, will be seeking retribution when they play them this weekend.

“We are aware that this week’s game is important. After Arsenal defeated Tottenham Hotspur 2-0, Saliba told the Evening Standard, “We know they [United] beat us.

We want to defeat them again at home because they are the only team to have defeated us in the Premier League this year.

“I believe that we will prepare very well for this game, and I hope that we will win in front of our supporters.”

Even as a United supporter who frequently sees things through red lenses, I recall feeling a little fortunate on that particular day, especially in light of how effectively Mikel Arteta’s team played away from home.

Erik ten Hag was ready to commend Arsenal on their performance this year before the trip to London.

The manager’s remarks demonstrate that I wasn’t the only person Arteta’s team impressed that day, but I still don’t anticipate them to win the Premier League championship.

