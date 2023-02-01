Will Arsenal Boss Mikel Arteta Target Moises Caicedo In The Summer Transfer Window?

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Mikel Arteta was reportedly very interested in signing the Ecuadorian international for the Gunners before the transfer deadline passed, but the Seagulls turned down all of their offers.

As a defensive midfield mainstay for the Seagulls, Caicedo has had a fantastic season thus far. The Ecuadorian midfielder has started all 18 games for his team this year, scoring one and assisting on another.

The star from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, has been dependable and consistent in the Premier League, where he has played the holding midfield positions. He averages 2.9 tackles, 1.4 interceptions, 2.6 long balls, and 1.1 key passes per game. He has also been efficient in passing, completing 87.9 percent of his passes in the English Premier League (stats whoscored).

Caicedo is a rock in the midfield because of his ability to make smart interceptions and win the ball back for his team and his willingness to put his foot through a tackle. He does a good job of covering the back line and marking the opposing team’s attackers. Despite being noticeably shorter than the average player in his position, Caicedo has shown a remarkable ability to dominate in aerial duels.

Since they rely so largely on him to help them compete for a berth in the European qualification spots, the Seagulls are understandably hesitant to let their prized asset leave amid the season.

As Jorginho prepares to finish his medical and join the squad, Arsenal’s manager made the right call in calling off his pursuit and instead looking for other ble alternatives on the market. Caicedo would be a decent long-term option at the Emirates Stadium, and although the Gunners already have a superb midfield, the Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta may be willing to revive his ambitions in the upcoming transfer window. He could attempt to sign Moises Caicedo again

