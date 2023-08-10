Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star scores a stunning goal in Leicester City’s 2-0 win in League Cup

Super Eagles of Nigeria midfield maestro Wilfred Ndidi was fantastic for Leicester City football club on Wednesday night, as he scored a classic goal in their remarkable 2-0 victory over Burton football club in the League Cup.

The former KRC Genk football club star was given a starting role by his coach, and he was able to perform excellently in the entertaining encounter.

Wilfred Ndidi started in Leicester City football club’s midfield alongside England national team star Harry Winks and Dennis Praet and they were all exceptional in the game.

Nigerian international Kelechi Iheanacho broke the deadlock for Leicester City football club in the 6th minute through an assist from Marc Albrighton, and Wilfred Ndidi doubled the lead for Leicester City football club in the 45th minute after receiving an assist from his national teammate Kelechi Iheanacho to end the first half 1-0.

Both teams efforts to score more goals in the second half of the game were not successful, as the match eventually ended 2-0 in favour of Leicester City football club.

Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho were outstanding for Leicester City football club in the game, and the Super Eagles of Nigeria duo were able to score their team’s two goals of the game.

The duo will now be looking forward to continuing their impressive run of form when Leicester City football club play their next League in the English Championship this weekend.

The victory over Burton football club has now helped Leicester City football club to book their spot in the next round of the League Cup.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

