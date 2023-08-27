Super Eagles of Nigeria midfield maestro Wilfred Ndidi was exceptional for Leicester City football club on Saturday evening, as he guided them to a remarkable 2-1 away victory over Rotherham football club, to move to the top spot of the English Championship table.

Wilfred Ndidi has been fantastic for Leicester City football club since the beginning of the season in the English Championship, and he was able to perform excellently again on Saturday evening against their opponent.

The Nigerian international was given another starting role by his coach, following his outstanding performance for the club in their previous matches, and he was able to play a vital role in their well deserved victory over their opponent.

Leicester City football club took the lead through England youngster Kasey McAteer in the 12th minute through a fine teamwork from Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi to end the first half 1-0.

Rotherham football club equalized through Fred Onyedinma in the 53rd minute, before Kasey McAteer scored his second goal of the game in the 84th minute to end the match 2-1.

Wilfred Ndidi was impressive for Leicester City football club in the game, and he was able to play a vital role in his team’s well deserved victory over their opponent.

The Nigerian international will now be looking forward to continuing his impressive performance for Leicester City football club when they play their next League game.

The victory over Rotherham football club means Leicester City football club have won all their 4 League matches this season, and they have moved to the top spot of the English Championship table with 12 points.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

c.nananews (

)