Wilfred Ndidi comes off bench to guide Leicester to a 1-0 win to move to the 2nd spot of the table

Nigerian international Wilfred Ndidi was in action for Leicester City football club on Saturday evening, as they secured a hard-fought 1-0 away victory over Huddersfield Town football club in the Matchday 2 of the English Championship.

The former KRC Genk football club of Belgium star has been fantastic for Leicester City football club since the beginning of the 2023/2024 season, and he was able to perform excellently again on Saturday evening.

Wilfred Ndidi was dropped to the bench by his coach, and he was able to make an instant impact after being introduced to the pitch in the second half, as he guided them to a hard-fought victory over their host.

The two teams efforts to score in the first half of the game were not successful, as the first half ended in a goalless draw.

Stephy Mavididi broke the deadlock for Leicester City football club in the 73rd minute through a fine teamwork from Nigerian star Wilfred Ndidi and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to end the match 1-0.

Wilfred Ndidi was fantastic for Leicester City football club after being introduced to the pitch in the second half of the game, and he was able to play a vital role in his team’s well deserved victory over their opponent.

The victory over Huddersfield Town football club means Leicester City football club have won all their two matches in the English Championship, and they are currently at the second spot of the League table with 6 points from 2 matches played.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

c.nananews (

)