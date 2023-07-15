SPORT

Why West Ham Didn’t Mention Arsenal in their statement that confirmed Rice’s exit

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 348 1 minute read

West Ham United have officially announced today that an agreement has been reached for Declan Rice’s exit. Meanwhile, for some reason, they failed to include Arsenal’s name in their official club-released statement.

The three Lions midfielder spent 10 years at the East London club after arriving as a 14-year-old in the academy some years back. This summer was nice for him to leave after helping the club win a major trophy at the end of last season i.e. the European conference league.

Declan Rice’s performance over the years has attracted interest from top clubs like Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Manchester City. Nevertheless, Arsenal has reportedly won the race to land him as they have met West Ham’s asking price.

West Ham in their official statement only confirmed Rice’s departure and failed to name his next club.

However, the club probably didn’t include Arsenal’s name in their statement that confirmed Rice’s exit because It seems West Ham and Arsenal had agreed that West Ham would get the chance to say goodbye before Arsenal announce it, which doesn’t really work if they mention Arsenal are signing him.

What are your thoughts on this?

Let me know in the comment section

LatestNew10 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 348 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Vlahović’s future remains uncertain as the transfer saga unfolds between Juventus, Chelsea, and PSG

6 mins ago

Transfer News: Arthur Melo wanted by Fiorentina, Arsenal to announce signing of Declan Rice today.

17 mins ago

All The Past Owners Of Liverpool’s Number Nine Jersey

27 mins ago

4 Saudi Arabian Clubs And Their Best Players

38 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button