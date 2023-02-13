Why Weghorst has actually improved Man United’s attack

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Wout Weghorst has been one of the more exciting players to join Manchester United this season and his impact on the team has been evident in the early stages of the second half of the campaign. As a striker who plays in a supporting role, Weghorst has a unique set of skills that allow him to disrupt opposition lines and create space for other players to exploit.

One of the key attributes of Weghorst’s game is his expected goals (xG) of 0.21 per game, which suggests that he is not taking enough shots. Although he is yet to score frequently, his holdup play has been a valuable asset for the team. He has an excellent ability to occupy defenders and create space for others to exploit, which has been a key factor in Manchester United’s attacking play so far this season.

In terms of passing, Weghorst has been equally impressive. He is averaging 1.4 key passes and 12.8 accurate passes (71%) per game, with 5.2 of those being in his own half (81%) and 7.6 in the opposition half (66%). These numbers indicate that he is comfortable in possession, both in his own half and in the opposition half, and is able to play accurate and dangerous passes that can unlock defenses. His long ball accuracy of 0.4 (29%) per 90 minutes highlights his ability to play long passes when necessary and helps to switch play quickly.

Despite playing more of an attacking role, Weghorst has also been making significant contributions defensively. He has proven to be an excellent presser and has stepped up to fill the role that Ronaldo was criticized for at the start of the season. He is averaging 1.0 interceptions and 0.4 tackles per game, which shows that he is putting in a shift defensively and is benefiting the team. He has also won an impressive 2.4 total duels (33%), 1.0 ground duels (26%) and 1.4 aerial duels (41%) per game, which highlights his aerial ability and his ability to win duels and regain possession for his team.

In terms of possession, Weghorst is proving to be efficient and is winning 1.2 per game while losing just 8.0. This shows that he is not only comfortable in possession but is also able to keep hold of the ball and not give it away easily. This is a valuable attribute for a support striker, as it allows his team to maintain possession.

Wout Weghorst has been a key player for Manchester United so far this season, contributing in both attack and defense. His holdup play, passing ability, defensive contributions, and ability to maintain possession make him an excellent prospect for the team and one to watch as the season progresses. It is clear that Weghorst has all the attributes to become a key player for Manchester United and it will be exciting to see how he develops in the coming months.

