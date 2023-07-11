Why Victor Osimhen Should Push for a Transfer to Man Utd or Chelsea this summer

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has emerged as one of the most promising forwards in European football. With impressive performances and goalscoring prowess, Osimhen has attracted interest from top clubs across the continent. While Napoli President Aurelio de Laurentiis has expressed his desire to keep the Nigerian forward, Osimhen should consider a move to Premier League giants Manchester United or Chelsea for the following reasons:

Photo credit: footballtransfer

1. Increased Exposure and Competition:

Joining either Manchester United or Chelsea would offer Osimhen the opportunity to compete in one of the most competitive leagues in the world. The Premier League’s global reach and high level of competition would provide him with a platform to showcase his skills on a grand stage. Playing against top-class defenders and in high-intensity matches would further enhance his development as a player.

2. Ambitious Clubs:

Both Manchester United and Chelsea have a rich history of success and are known for their ambition in challenging for major honours. Osimhen would have the chance to be part of teams with strong title aspirations, competing for domestic and European trophies. Playing for clubs with a winning mentality and top-quality players would push Osimhen to raise his game to new heights.

3. Style of Play:

Manchester United and Chelsea are renowned for their attacking brand of football, which would suit Osimhen’s playing style. These clubs emphasise an offensive approach, focusing on quick and dynamic attacks. Osimhen’s pace, strength, and ability to find the back of the net would complement the attacking prowess of his potential teammates, creating a formidable offensive unit.

4. Development Under Top Managers:

Both Manchester United and Chelsea have esteemed managers who possess a proven track record of nurturing young talents and helping them reach their full potential. Working under the guidance of Erik ten Hag at United or Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea would provide Osimhen with the necessary guidance, tactical knowledge, and coaching to continue his growth as a player.

5. Champions League Participation:

A move to Manchester United or Chelsea would grant Osimhen the opportunity to compete in the UEFA Champions League. The allure of playing in Europe’s elite club competitions is a major draw for ambitious players. Participating in the Champions League would not only expose Osimhen to high-stakes encounters against top teams but also provide him with valuable experience in pressure-filled environments.

