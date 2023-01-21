Why VAR Were Right To Disallow Chelsea’s Opener Against Liverpool

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The match between Liverpool and Chelsea had barely started when German International, Kai Havertz found the back of the net by scoring from close range. After a quick VAR review, the goal was ruled out after Kai Havertz was found to be in an offside position.

From the picture above, it shows that Kai Havertz is clearly offside and VAR were right to rule out of the goal from the German International. Some Chelsea fans seem to think otherwise as they claimed that the goal should have been given since it was a rebound from an attempt that was made by Thiago Silva.

Some supporters believe they have been making a lot of wrong decisions at Anfield recently to swing games in favour of Liverpool FC.

See reactions of fans to Kai Havertz offside call against Liverpool ;

