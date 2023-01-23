Why VAR should have disallowed Arsenal winning goal against Man. United yesterday

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal football club picked up all three points at the Emirate stadium in yesterday’s English premier league game against top rivals Manchester united, the gunners scored with few minutes to the end of the game to settle a pulsating encounter and ran away with a 3-2 score line.

The game was a classic English premier game that entertained the fans, had lots of energy in the play, provided goals and ultimately had a little bit of controversy at the end with the winning goal a big point of discussion.

Eddie Nketiah and Bukayo Saka scored for Arsenal yesterday Twitter photos.

The Arsenal winning goal came in the 90 minutes of play, a cross from the right wing was flicked home by Eddie Nketiah, the goal had to be checked for a possible offside by VAR and afterwards it was awarded for onside, on a more closer look an Arsenal player was standing in an offside position and the flag should have gone up on Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Oleksandr Zinchenko was offside Twitter photos.

Although Arsenal supporters could argue that he was not interfering with play directly but he was standing in an offside position and his presence may have caused a lot of problems in the Manchester united box.

Eddie Nketiah flick and Mikel Arteta celebration.

﻿EPL top four table Twitter photos

Teamgifted (

)