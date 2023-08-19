Why VAR denied Man Utd A seemingly clear penalty vs Spurs

Tottenham were on the receiving end of a bit of luck during the first half of their Premier League clash with Manchester United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Manchester United’s hopes of securing a penalty were dashed when Cristian Romero from Tottenham had his arm struck by Alejandro Garnacho’s powerful shot. Referee Michael Oliver after observing the incident in the 26th minute decided to award a corner kick instead of a penalty. Despite VAR reviewing the situation, the game went on without a penalty being granted.

Although the argument for a spot-kick appeared clear-cut, it was probably concluded that Romero’s arm wasn’t in an unnatural position and the close proximity to Garnacho’s strike influenced Oliver’s decision not to award a penalty. VAR did not uncover any compelling evidence to reverse the initial ruling.

Since its introduction in the Premier League, there has been ongoing controversy surrounding the use of VAR. On Monday night, Howard Webb the referees chief was compelled to issue an apology to Wolves after VAR failed to recognize and award them a clear late penalty against United at Old Trafford. Despite a completely action-packed first half which ended with no goals thanks to an astonishing miss by Bruno Fernandes, both teams paused to catch their breath.

