Why Toone Should Start Ahead Of James Against Spain On Sunday

On Sunday, England will compete in their first-ever Women’s World Cup final against Spain in Sydney. This presents a significant challenge as they will face a team that dominates possession. Head coach, Sarina Wiegman faces a major dilemma in terms of player selection. After her red card in the last 16, Lauren James is now eligible to play again.

The England player who stood out the most during the group stages hasn’t played in the team’s last two matches due to intentionally stepping on a Nigerian defender. It may seem obvious that she will given her exceptional performance and game-changing abilities. However, Ella Toone’s remarkable goal against Australia in the semi-finals and her overall outstanding performance in the tournament should also be taken into consideration.

Despite James returning from suspension, Toone should be given the opportunity to start the final. Having struggled with her form and being dropped from the starting line-up, Toone’s confidence received a significant boost when she scored a brilliant goal against Australia in the semi-finals. Her determination to get involved will be advantageous for England in midfield especially as they are unlikely to dominate possession. James on the other hand can be relied upon to make a substantial impact as a substitute when the game becomes more open and stretched.

