Why Todd Boehly Shouldn’t Be Blamed For Recording The Dortmund Fans Last Night.

bwfore the game between Chelsea and Dortmund last night at the Signal Induna Park, Chelsea Owner Todd Boehly took out his phone to record the Dortmund fans, and a lot of people have lashed out at him for that.

However, I think that the American Billionaire shouldn’t be blamed for recording the Dortmund fans last night due to the fact that; he was only trying to show some respect to the home team for their support.

A lot of people have lashed out at Todd Boehly that he was supposed to be recording the Chelsea supporters instead of the Dortmund supporters, but I think that what he did was fair and he shouldn’t be blamed.

The game ended 1-0 last night in favour of the home team, and Chelsea will be hopeful of getting a positive result in the second leg.

