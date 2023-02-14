Why Todd Boehly Might Not Replace Graham Potter Even If Chelsea Doesn’t Finish On Top Four This Term

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Liverpool have defeated Everton 2-0 and moved to the ninth place in the Premier League standings, over taking Chelsea. The Blues are ten points behind fourth placed Newcastle United and are further ten points away from League leaders Arsenal.

Chelsea have played 21 matches this season, winning 8 , drawing 6 and lost 7 with 31 points as they sit on the tenth position in the Premier League this campaign.

Chelsea have continued to struggle under Graham Potter, and they are out of the FA Cup title race, Carabao Cup and the Premier League title race.

They Blues current form shows that they may likely drop out of the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League this season.

The Blues might possibly miss out of the UEFA Champions League title challenge next season. Todd Boehly and the co owners believe that they have one of the best managers in the game and understand that him taking over mid season means time is needed for the club’s overhaul to be successful.

They also feel Potter has been unlucky in terms of the number of injuries suffered by the squad.

Mikel Arteta’s success at Arsenal is the comparison being drawn when it comes to Chelsea, and the owners betting on the English manager for success in a long-term.

As per David Orsntein’s reports, Chelsea co owners are completely backing Graham Potter despite the poor string of result over the past few months.

Although the Blues have only won 2 of their last 13 matches, the ownership will judge Potter over matter of years and not months.

