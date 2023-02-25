Why Todd Boehly Might Decide To Sack Graham Potter If Chelsea Loses This Upcoming Fixtures.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea return to the Premier League this weekend, as they will welcome their North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge in their Premier League clash.

Chelsea played a 2-2 draw in the first leg at Tottenham Hotspur Staduim during the managerial reign of Thomas Tuchel.

Chelsea are 10th in the Premier League table with 31 points, as they have played 23 matches winning 8 , drawing 7 and lost 8 matches. They have won only 2 games in their last 14 matches in all competitions.

Chelsea have spend almost €600 million during the summer and winter transfer window, and they signed 8 players during the winter transfer window, but the Blues have failed to improve in recent games.

The English man could be ask by new Chelsea owner to leave the club if things doesn’t change

Todd Boehly might decide to relieve Graham Potter of his managerial position if Chelsea fails to win against Tottenham Hotspur, Leeds United and Everton. Chelsea could be few points above the relegation zone, and this huge spending the American billionaire might not be mindful of what will cost him to relieve the English manager of his duty.

The Blues are out of the FA Cup, Carabao Cup, the Premier League title race and they lost to Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of the round of 16 clashes of the UEFA Champions League.

The return fixture will be played at Stamford Bridge in the month of match, as this game will determine which team will progress to the next stage of the competition.

