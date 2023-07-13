Why The Transfer Of £35M Rated Jackson Might Put Chelsea In A Tough Situation Next Season

Chelsea have added two new Forwards to their first team squad this summer. The West London club has unveiled French Forward Christopher Nkunku, who they brought in from Rb Leipzig while Senegalese Forward Nicolas Jackson has also joined the Squad of the West London club.

Last season, Chelsea couldn’t score enough goals as their attacking options including Kai Havertz, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and Raheem Sterling were all struggling for consistency.

It’s quite obvious that Chelsea needed to get a new Striker this summer. Despite signing Nicolas Jackson, Chelsea is continued to be linked with other Strikers.

There’s a strong doubt over the ability of Nicolas Jackson to lead Chelsea as their Main Number 9 next season. The Senegalese Forward scored more League goals than the trio of Kai Havertz, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and Raheem Sterling managed at Chelsea last season in the Premier league but, he’s still young, raw and inexperienced.

Nicolas Jackson has played just 28 League games in his senior career. The 22-year-old needs all the game time he can get so that he can continue to grow. Anything apart from that, his development is going to stall.

Agreeing to a deal worth £35million for Nicolas Jackson put Chelsea in a difficult situation because Benoit Badiashile and Noni Madueke cost just as much, and no one is talking about loaning them out so that they can get more experience by playing more games.

Nicolas Jackson is too Young to lead Chelsea’s offense but he’s also too expensive to be loaned out. Instead of bringing solution, his transfer might put Chelsea in a tough situation next season. He has to play to get better but the million dollar question would be if he’s good enough to be given the starting spot in Chelsea lineup next season.

AminullahiMuritala

)