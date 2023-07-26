Chelsea is faced with the possibility of losing their top Target for the Midfield role Moises Caicedo this summer unless the West London club agreed to do the bidding of Brighton and Hove Albion by paying £100million.

Chelsea have spent an ample amount of time on the deal to get Moises Caicedo to West London this summer. They have already agreed on personal terms with the 21-year-old but Brighton and Hove Albion is holding all the cards, and they have put their feet on the ground by demanding for a steep fee.

Most Chelsea Fans know that the West London club will be overpaying if they agree to pay the Seagulls £100million to get Moises Caicedo but they still want the West London club to pay the fee.

The main reason for this is because Chelsea are in a dire need to get a Defensive Midfielder this summer. The West London club is desperate to rebuild their Midfield after getting rid of the senior Players in the team this summer.

Of course, Chelsea won’t want to perceived as a club that’s a pushover or a club that’s terrible at negotiations. That’s why the West London club will want to holdout in the negotiation with Brighton.

However, I don’t think Chelsea has anything to lose by paying that fee and wrapping up the deal on time. The West London can’t set any bad record by paying £100million to sign another Midfielder.

Just in January, they paid Benfica £106million to sign Argentina Midfielder Enzo Fernandez. The West London club definitely paid more than they should to sign Enzo Fernandez but they did so without looking back.

Enzo Fernandez hasn’t shown any sign that the deal was a bad one so, Chelsea doesn’t really have any reservations against spending the top dollars on another Midfielder.

AminullahiMuritala (

)