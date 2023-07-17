Why The Potential Exit Of Mahrez And Silva From Manchester City Could Hinder Title Defense Chances

The prospect of Riyad Mahrez and Bernardo Silva leaving Manchester City has raised concerns about the club’s ability to defend their title in the upcoming season. Mahrez, the Algerian international, has reportedly agreed to personal terms with Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli, while Silva has expressed interest in joining Barcelona. The potential departure of these two star wingers could significantly impact Manchester City’s chances of retaining their championship status.

Mahrez’s intention to leave Manchester City has been clear for some time now, and his recent agreement with Al-Ahli brings him one step closer to the exit door. Although the deal is yet to be finalized, Al-Ahli is said to be preparing a substantial £30 million ($39m) bid for the player, along with an enticing salary offer of £25 million-per-year ($32m). The talks between the two clubs are expected to take place in the coming days, determining whether Mahrez’s move to Saudi Arabia becomes a reality.

What adds to the concern for Manchester City is the potential departure of Bernardo Silva as well. The Portuguese midfielder has attracted interest from both Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, but his preference is to join the Catalan giants. Losing both Mahrez and Silva in the same transfer window would be a significant blow to the team’s attacking prowess and overall squad depth.

Manager Pep Guardiola is reportedly unhappy with the idea of losing two key wingers simultaneously. Mahrez has been a valuable asset to Manchester City since his arrival from Leicester City, contributing with his goals, assists, and overall creativity. Silva, too, has been an instrumental figure in the squad, showcasing his technical skills and versatility on the field. Their potential departures would leave a void that would be challenging to fill adequately.

While Manchester City still possesses a strong squad and has the financial means to bring in reinforcements, the departure of Mahrez and Silva would require significant adjustments and adaptations. Their contributions have been crucial to the team’s success, both domestically and in European competitions, and finding suitable replacements for their unique skill sets would be no easy task.

Furthermore, the timing of these potential exits adds an additional layer of complexity. With the start of the new season approaching, Manchester City would have limited time to integrate new signings into the squad and establish the necessary chemistry for a successful title defense. Guardiola and the club’s management would need to act swiftly and decisively to mitigate the potential negative impact of these departures.

In conclusion, the potential exits of Riyad Mahrez and Bernardo Silva from Manchester City could pose a significant challenge to the team’s chances of defending their title. Losing two key wingers of their caliber would weaken the squad’s attacking options and require substantial adjustments. With the start of the season looming, Manchester City must act promptly in finding suitable replacements and ensuring a seamless transition to maintain their competitive edge in the Premier League.

DeLight01 (

)