Why the glory days are set to return at Chelsea with Graham Potter ready to lead the revolution

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea football club rounded off an impressive January transfer window and those top signings has given their squad a depth in quality in every position across the field with the likes of Melo Gusto and Christopher Nkunku to join up with the Chelsea squad at the end of the season.

Away from those top signing is the way the new owner Todd Boehly and Behdad Egbhali is assembling the team, the structure is clearer like it was under the former ownership, Chelsea currently have two director of football and the new owners have placed unreserved faith on Graham potter to work his magic just like he did while in charge of Brighton and hove Albion.

Chelsea squad depth is amazing Instagram photos

The aim is to return the glory back to his glory days and create a dominant team that will last for a long time, the ages of the players at the club is quite impressive and the length of contract dished to this players confirms the club’s ambitions to keep them.

﻿﻿Todd Boehly and Behdad Egbhali is calling the shot at stamford bridge Twitter photos

Graham Potter will lead the team and this Chelsea squad will not just win but will play a brand of football that will get the entire European football off their feet, the glory days at stamford bridge is coming back.

Graham Potter empowered to deliver Twitter

Teamgifted (

)