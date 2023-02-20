Why the Free-Kick Scored by Messi is Trending Than That of Ward-Prowse

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Paris Saint Germain played against LOSC Lille last weekend and the encounter proved to be a fierce for both sides, as the visitors were seeb5maintaining fighting spirit throughout the match, thanks to a late free-kick goal scored by Lionel Messi which seperated the two sides.

However, with many people looking at the fact that Lionel Messi stole the headline of the match at the end of the day despite not putting on remarkable contribution during the match, his free-kick is deemed to be the reason and why is this free-kick unique?

This is especially as many people have witnessed earlier during the weekend a free-kick goal also scored by the Southampton midfielder, James Ward-prowse against Chelsea.

What has been making Messi’s free-kick trend more is the technique he used and the look of his toe before striking the ball.

If most players do brush their foot against the ground like that of the Argentine international, injury may be sustained and this is why he is most times seen as an exceptional footballer.

