Why The Criticism On Jorginho Is Not Fair As The UCL Winner Switched From Chelsea To Arsenal

An average Arsenal Fan isn’t happy with the decision that the Hierarchy of the North London club made on the deadline day of the 2022/23 transfer window as they signed Italian Midfielder Jorginho from Chelsea.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have reached an agreement with Arsenal for the transfer of the UEFA Champions League and European Championship Winner Jorginho, from West London to North London this Winter.

The reason why Arsenal Fans aren’t happy is because there’s the belief that Chelsea Players come to Arsenal to retire when they have won titles at Chelsea, and this is almost the same for Jorginho as he has already won the UEFA Champions League, Europa league, FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup with Chelsea. He also won the UEFA Player of the year at Chelsea.

While Jorginho isn’t best of the Midfielders out there as Arsenal could have done better, the Italian National isn’t entirely a bad Player.

Ghanaian Midfielder Thomas Partey is arguably the best Player at Arsenal This Season as the Former Atletico Madrid Star has played a strong role in the dominance of Arsenal in the Premier league this season but, Jorginho has been better in some areas than Thomas Partey this season, according to Sky Sports.

Sky Sports has it that Jorginho has recorded more tackles, interceptions, Ball recoveries and has more Forward-passing advantage than Thomas Partey this season in the Premier league.

Let’s not forget that he has won the UEFA Champions League, and Arsenal paid just £10million to get him.

AminullahiMuritala

)