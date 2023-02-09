Why The AFCON Qualifier Between Nigeria And Guinea-Bissau Will Be Played In Morocco

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With the ticket to the next African Cup of Nations football tournament still up for grabs, The Super Eagles of Nigeria and Djurtus of Guinea-Bissau will confront each other twice when the qualifying campaign resume in March.

The three-time African Champions have a strong grip on their section of the AFCON qualifier following their back-to-back victories over Sierra Leone and Sao Tome & Principe, and they will be looking for another victory over Guinea-Bissau to take one step closer to the 2024 African Cup of Nations tournament.

The first leg of the double-header encounter between the Super Eagles and Guinea-Bissau is expected to take place on the 20th of March at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja. However, the return that was initially expected to take place in Guinea-Bissau will not go ahead as planned, as a new venue out of the country has been selected for the game.

The reverse fixture will now be played in Morocco because the Confederation of African Football (CAF) did not approve any Stadium in Guinea-Bissau for the game, which means the game will be taken to a neutral ground.

