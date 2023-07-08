The appointment of John Terry as Chelsea’s new academy coach is expected to have a significant positive impact on the club, particularly in terms of long-term success under the leadership of Mauricio Pochettino, who is now in charge of the first team. Terry’s arrival will strengthen the collaboration between him and Pochettino, with both individuals working closely together to ensure the team’s success not only in the upcoming season but also in the future.

In the past, there have been criticisms that Chelsea does not provide enough opportunities to players who have come through the club’s youth ranks. However, Terry himself is a prime example of a player who successfully progressed from the academy to become a club legend.

His presence and expertise will be highly valued by the current players in the academy, as they will see him as someone who can guide them towards achieving their dream of breaking into the first team. One of Terry’s key objectives will be to develop talented academy graduates who can contribute to Chelsea’s success, thereby reducing the club’s reliance on expensive transfers from the market.

Terry’s return as the academy coach holds great importance for Pochettino’s long-term goals at Chelsea. By fostering a strong connection between the academy and the first team, the club can create a pathway for young talents to thrive and make significant contributions to the team’s achievements. This strategic approach aligns with Pochettino’s vision and can lead to sustainable success for Chelsea in the future.

