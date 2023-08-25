SPORT

Why Ten Hag should forfeit Sofyan Amrabat’s signing.

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 320 1 minute read

Erik Ten Hag wants to sign another midfielder, and Sofyan Amrabat are among those that has been taken into consideration. However, checkout why Erik Ten Hag should forget about Sofyan Amrabat.

He is not versatile

One special feature Ten Hag’s players possess is versatility. However, Sofyan Amrabat does not possess this feature. The Moroccan international is only accustomed to a defensive midfield role. However, Man United already have a midfield destroyer in Casemiro.

Hindering youngsters transition into the first team

Erik Ten Hag is also nurturing the likes of Kobbie Mainoo and Dan Gore to fit into that role. The duo performed brilliantly in that role this season. So, bringing in anther midfielder will hinder their transition into the first team.

However, Erik Ten Hag should go for Ryan Gravenberch. The Dutchman is versatile and worked with Erik Ten Hag at Ajax. So, Erik Ten Hag should offer him an escape route from Germany.

HarkRed (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 320 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Five Premier League Star Who Have May Have Mastered The Art Of Scoring Screamers

6 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Falcons bonus: Reps demand payment slips from NFF, Pay primary school teachers promptly, NUT tells FG.

29 mins ago

EPL: Florent Malouda Advises Chelsea Star to Depart Stamford Bridge for Career Revival

41 mins ago

Video: World Athletics Champs: Amusan Remains My Champion —Deji Aliu

44 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button