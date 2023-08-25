Why Ten Hag should forfeit Sofyan Amrabat’s signing.

Erik Ten Hag wants to sign another midfielder, and Sofyan Amrabat are among those that has been taken into consideration. However, checkout why Erik Ten Hag should forget about Sofyan Amrabat.

He is not versatile

One special feature Ten Hag’s players possess is versatility. However, Sofyan Amrabat does not possess this feature. The Moroccan international is only accustomed to a defensive midfield role. However, Man United already have a midfield destroyer in Casemiro.

Hindering youngsters transition into the first team

Erik Ten Hag is also nurturing the likes of Kobbie Mainoo and Dan Gore to fit into that role. The duo performed brilliantly in that role this season. So, bringing in anther midfielder will hinder their transition into the first team.

However, Erik Ten Hag should go for Ryan Gravenberch. The Dutchman is versatile and worked with Erik Ten Hag at Ajax. So, Erik Ten Hag should offer him an escape route from Germany.

HarkRed (

)