Why Ten Hag Should Consider Switching To A 3-4-3 Formation After Signing Reguilon And Amrabat

Manchester United’s recent signings of Sergio Reguilon and Sofyan Amrabat have sent ripples of excitement through Old Trafford. These acquisitions have the potential to reshape the club’s tactical approach under manager Erik ten Hag. One intriguing possibility that Ten Hag should consider is a shift to the 3-4-3 formation, a system that could harness the strengths of these new arrivals.

First and foremost, the 3-4-3 formation allows for greater flexibility in attack and defense. With three central defenders, United would have a solid defensive foundation, accommodating Reguilon as a wing-back and giving him license to exploit the flanks in attack. This formation would play to Amrabat’s strengths as well, as he could slot into the central midfield alongside a more creative player, providing defensive cover while contributing to build-up play.

Moreover, a 3-4-3 formation maximizes United’s attacking potential. With three forwards up top, the team can apply sustained pressure on opponents’ defenses. Reguilon’s ability to whip in crosses from the left, combined with Amrabat’s versatility in midfield, would offer Ten Hag a range of options to unlock opposition defenses.

Defensively, this formation provides stability. The three central defenders, alongside a solid midfield pairing, can thwart counterattacks effectively. Reguilon’s pace and ability to track back would be valuable in this system, helping United maintain a balanced defense.

Additionally, the 3-4-3 formation would allow Ten Hag to make the most of the attacking trio of Marcus Rashford, Bruno, and Jadon Sancho. These three players possess the ability to interchange positions, making it challenging for defenses to predict their movements.

In conclusion, the acquisition of Reguilon and Amrabat offers Manchester United an opportunity to revamp their tactical approach. A switch to the 3-4-3 formation could unleash the full potential of these new signings and provide the team with a versatile system that combines defensive solidity with attacking flair. As Ten Hag contemplates his options, this formation should certainly be on his radar as a means to elevate Manchester United’s performance to new heights.

