Why Switching From Havertz And Mount To Nkunku And Kudus Might Be A Boost For Chelsea

This summer, Chelsea has made more than £120million on the transfer of Mason Mount and Kai Havertz. The West London club sold Kai Havertz to Arsenal for a fee of £65million including performance related add-on while Mason Mount joined Manchester United for £60million.

Chelsea have been slammed this summer for selling Mason Mount and Kai Havertz to their Premier league rivals as it could make it harder for the West London club to make top 4 next season in the English Premier league.

However, the West London club has done well to get elite Players to replace Mason Mount and Kai Havertz. This summer, Chelsea have added Christopher Nkunku to their team. The Frenchman is a versatile Player that can play about 4 different roles in the Attack including the Wings, attacking Midfield, Supporting Striker and A False 9.

Christopher Nkunku was the top scorer in the German Bundesliga last season and he was the Player with the highest number goals for Rb Leipzig last season.

Chelsea hasn’t stopped despite signing Christopher Nkunku as the West London club is now trying to sign Ghanaian Midfielder Mohammed Kudus from Ajax. Mohammed Kudus is expected to cost Chelsea around £40million and he’s reportedly on the verge of agreeing on personal terms with the West London club.

Mohammed Kudus scored 16 goals for Ajax last season and he was the top scorer of the Eredivisie side last season.

Chelsea generated more than £120million from selling Mason Mount and Kai Havertz but they are on the verge of replacing them with Christopher Nkunku and Mohammed Kudus without spending up to £100million.

