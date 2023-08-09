Why super falcons of Nigeria Michelle Alozie wore different colours of boot at the world cup

The super falcons of Nigeria women world cup tournament in Australia came to an end earlier today as they bowed out in a penalty shootout to the lioness of England, the world cup journey may have ended but it gave rise to many heroes for the Nigeria side.

The likes of goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie and defender Michelle Alozie won hearts of Nigeria population, the later unique match day boot equally got supporters talking.

Michelle Alozie wore different colors of boots during the Super falcons of Nigeria run to the world cup knockout stage Twitter photos.

The defender wore different colours of boot all through the tournament and she afterwards gave a simple reason for the rare dressing.

She told BBC that her reasons for wearing different colored boots at the women world cup is because she was inspired by her favorite player of all time, Mario Balotelli.

Michelle Alozie in her different color boots Twitter photos

Mario Balotelli wore different colour boots during his time with Italian national team Twitter photos.

The controversial Italian striker loved to wear different colour of boots especially when playing for the Italian national team and it is exactly what Michelle Alozie have done with the Super falcons of Nigeria at the women world cup tournament in Australia.

Michelle Alozie in action with her different color boots Twitter photos.

source. BBC sports

