Why super eagles of Nigeria could book qualifications for AFCON in Ivory Coast this weekend

The super eagles of Nigeria will on the 10th of this month take on the São Tomé and Príncipe national football team knowing that a win will all but secure qualifications for the next edition of the Africa cup of nation competition to be played in Ivory Coast.

In the reverse fixture of this game played at Sao Tomé, the Super Eagles of Nigeria ran out a comfortable winners by scoring ten goals on that occasion without a reply and judging by that score line, a victory for the Super Eagles of Nigeria in front of their home supporters look more likely.

Victor Osimhen will be leading the line for the Super Eagles of Nigeria Twitter photos.

The super eagles of Nigeria currently occupies the top position in group A with 12 points, two points ahead of Guinea-Bissau who is on 10 points, a win for the Super Eagles will all but guarantee qualifications.

The super eagles of Nigeria needs a win Twitter photos

If the Super Eagles of Nigeria avoids defeat they will still top the group due to their superior goal differences over Guinea-Bissau but the home team will be parading some of the best attackers in Africa and Sao Tomé and Príncipe national football team will find it hard to stop them from scoring.

The qualifications table heading into the final round of game in group A X photos.

José Peseiro signed a contract extension with the Nigeria football federation and will be hoping to celebrate it with a resounding victory and qualification on the 10th of this month.

Super eagles of Nigeria head coach José Peseiro Twitter photos

Teamgifted (

)