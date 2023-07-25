Why Steve Nicol is right in saying Caicedo will transform Chelsea’s EPL season if they sign him

Scottish and Football pundit Steve Nicol have dropped a statement about the transformations Moises Caicedo will bring into the Chelsea team if the Blues signs him this summer. Meanwhile, the ex-footballer is right with his statement for some reason.

Caicedo has remained Chelsea’s number one target at the ongoing transfer window but the deal is going farther from being completed every day. Brighton is demanding a higher fee and Chelsea is not willing to pay that for the Ecuador international.

Caicedo showed last season that he is one of the fast-rising defensive midfielders in the game and has a bright future. Chelsea could be the place where he would reach his full potential like Ngolo Kante and win several trophies.

However Steve Nicol on Chelsea’s interest in Caicedo was quoted as saying “If Chelsea gets Caicedo, it changes their Premier League campaign next season, big time.”

This statement from Steve is true because Caicedo is the missing piece in the Chelsea team and will fill the void left by Ngolo Kante.

What are your thoughts on this?

Let me know in the comment section

LatestNew10 (

)