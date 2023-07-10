Why Sterling Might Start More Games Than Mudryk And Madueke Next Season Despite His Poor Stat

Raheem Sterling put up an abysmal performance for Chelsea last season. The England International, who joined Chelsea from Manchester City for a fee of £47million, was tipped to be a prolific Winger at Chelsea last season but he flopped badly.

During the middle of last season, Chelsea signed two Young Wingers. The West London club signed Mykhaylo Mudryk and Noni Madueke from Shakhtar Donetsk and PSV Eindhoven respectively. During that same season, Mykhaylo Mudryk and Noni Madueke were both given playing time, and the duo showed a glimpse of what they can do.

Ahead of next season, Chelsea Fans have started clamoring for more playing time for Noni Madueke and Mykhaylo Mudryk as Fans wanted the duo to start ahead of Raheem Sterling.

Raheem Sterling had his chance last season and the Former Manchester City Winger blew it badly but he’s still the best Winger that Chelsea have.

With the arrival of Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku, Raheem Sterling might return to his normal game of running behind defenders, Instead of playing one-on-one against Defenders.

More importantly, Noni Madueke and Mykhaylo Mudryk are still developing. They aren’t natural goalscorer yet and would definitely need more time before they can make their mark.

Chelsea Fans would be hoping that Mauricio Pochettino gets the best out of Noni Madueke and Mykhaylo Mudryk next season but, the Argentina Gaffer might be able to do that faster with Raheem Sterling.

AminullahiMuritala (

)