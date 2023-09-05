Why Sao Tome And Principe Could Pick Up All Three Points Against Nigeria At The Godswill Akpabio

The upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualification match between Sao Tome And Principe and Nigeria at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium holds an intriguing prospect. While Nigeria currently tops the group with 12 points from their last five matches, Sao Tome And Principe’s position at the bottom of the group with just one point might suggest a lopsided contest. However, several factors indicate that Sao Tome And Principe could pull off an upset and secure all three points in this crucial match.

Firstly, Nigeria has already secured qualification with their impressive 12-point tally. This means they may not be as motivated or driven to secure a victory as they were earlier in the qualification campaign. They might field a weakened squad or experiment with different lineups, giving Sao Tome And Principe a window of opportunity to exploit.

On the other hand, Sao Tome And Principe, being at the bottom of the group with just one point, have everything to play for. They are fighting for pride and their slim hopes of improving their position in the group. This desperation could fuel their determination to secure a victory against a potentially complacent Nigerian side.

Moreover, football has a history of underdogs defying the odds, especially in such scenarios. Sao Tome And Principe could rally together, play with resilience and strategy, and capitalize on any mistakes or lack of motivation displayed by the Nigerian team.

In football, surprises are not uncommon, and Sao Tome And Principe will likely enter this match with a “nothing to lose” mentality, which can sometimes lead to extraordinary performances. While Nigeria remains the favorite on paper, this match could turn out to be a lot more competitive than anticipated, with Sao Tome And Principe having a genuine chance to snatch all three points. Football fans will surely be keeping a close eye on this potentially exciting clash.

