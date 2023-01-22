Why Sancho will not play against Arsenal

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Jadon Sancho, the highly-talented winger of Manchester United, has made a return to training this week for the first time since October. The young player was spotted at the team’s training facility, Carrington, and his return to the training sessions has generated excitement among Manchester United fans and the team.

Erik ten Hag, the manager of Manchester United, has been cautious about Sancho’s fitness and has been patient in his approach towards the player’s return. Despite an upcoming crucial match against Arsenal, the manager has made it clear that the winger will not be considered for selection. Ten Hag stated on Manchester United’s official website that Sancho still has a long way to go before returning to the first team.

Despite this, his return to training is a positive development, and Ten Hag has expressed his optimism about the winger’s potential. Ten Hag is well aware of the impact that Sancho can have on the team, as the winger scored the opening goal of the pre-season and the first goal of the team’s first win, both of which were against Liverpool. Sancho had a strong start to the season, scoring three goals before his form dropped off due to fitness issues. He has been working to address these issues and has been putting in extra effort to regain his fitness.

United still has a chance to win in four competitions this season, and Sancho’s return at full strength could be a significant asset to the team. The prospect of a two-legged match against Barcelona in February should serve as motivation for him to do so. The team is looking forward to have him back in the squad and make a difference in the field.

However, for the upcoming match against Arsenal, Sancho will simply be watching from the sidelines and hoping that his teammates bring home a victory. He will continue to work hard in training and strive to regain his full fitness as soon as possible. The team and the fans are eagerly waiting for his return and are confident that he will make a significant contribution to the team’s success in the upcoming matches.

