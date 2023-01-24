Why Saka, Magalhaes And Saliba Will Not Serve A Game Ban If They Receive Fifth Yellow Card In EPL

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The fact that Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba have not received their fifth yellow card of the season has shown how the trio have been disciplined players. According to FA law, any player who receives five yellow cards within his first nineteen games of the season, such a player would be suspended for a game automatically.

Had any of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Magalhaes or William Saliba been booked in the game against Manchester United, such a player would have missed Arsenal’s game against Everton. But with the trio being at their best performance in the club’s nineteenth game against the Red Devils and avoiding Anthony Taylor’s booking on Sunday, the previous four yellow cards received by these trio have been cancelled.

William Saliba has played nine games without receiving his fifth yellow card that could have cost him an automatic match suspension. On the other hand, Bukayo Saka received a fourth yellow card against Newcastle United while Gabriel Magalhaes was awarded his fourth yellow card against Tottenham Hotspur two Sundays ago.

No doubt, it is a boost for Arsenal FC as the yellow card suspension has been reset but must avoid receiving unto ten yellow cards in the next thirteen games.

