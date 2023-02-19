Why Sacking Graham Potter Might Not Be The Best Solution To Chelsea’s Poor Form

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea have won just a single game in their last ten premier league games. They have failed to win a game since they sent over 300 million Euros in the winter transfer window and many football analyst believes that Graham Potter is to blame. However, here are few reasons why sacking Potter might not be the best solution to Chelsea’s problem.

First, Chelsea might be winless in their last four games, but they have dominated every game and created more chances than their opponents. It is clear that Potter is not their problem as they need a little bit of luck to convert their big chances. Todd Boehly would need to give Potter the benefit of doubt as there is a great chance that the performance of the club would improve in the coming games. Liverpool are currently struggling too and the owners are solidly behind Klopp and this is what Chelsea new owners need to do.

Recall that when Arteta took over Arsenal’s job, there were calls to get him sacked as he wasn’t delivering success, but they club gave him enough time and his team are already topping the premier league chart this season. Despite bringing in new players, it is clear that they are yet to integrate into the playing pattern of Potter and this is the reason why the team is not doing well at the moment.

Another reason is because most of the new players are playing in the premier league for the first time in their career and so lack experience in the league. It would take time for them to adapt and bring out their best for the club. The best option for Todd Boehly is to allow Potter finish the rest of the season, before deciding his fate. Do you think that sacking Potter would end Chelsea’s poor form?

