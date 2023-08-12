Why Ronaldo has the right to be angry after Milinkovic Savic was named the best player of the tournament

Cristiano Ronaldo was seen questioning one of the officials after Milinkovic Savic was named as the best player for the Arab Cup Championship 2023. Meanwhile, for some reason, the 38-year-old has the right to be furious.

Al-Nassr made a slow start to the game as the opposition saw more early chances. After much battle, the first half ended in a stalemate and early in the second half Al-Hilal took the lead through Michael. Ronaldo then began and completed the comeback as Al-Nassr went from a goal down to win the game by 2-1.

Ronaldo was the star player of the match because, without him, Al-Nassr would have lost the game. The five times Ballon d’Or winner showcased again tonight that he is a man for the big occasions as he scored two goals to hand his side their first Arab Cup Championship.

However, Ronaldo have the right to be angry after Milinkovic Savic was named as the best player because Portugal’sforward has a better all-round performance at the tournament than the midfielder. Nevertheless, he went home with the golden boot.

