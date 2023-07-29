Why Roberto De Zerbi Was Wrong With His Comment About Brighton Losing Colwill Ahead Of Next Season

Brighton and Hove Albion manager, Roberto De Zerbi spoke to the media hours ago and in his interview, he provided an insight into the kind of season his team would have next campaign.

Having seen some very key player leave his team, with Moises Caicedo also likely to depart, the Italian tactician has admitted that next season will be more difficult for his side.

De Zerbi stated “We lost Alexis [Mac Allister], we lost [Levi] Colwill and the next season will be tougher than the last one. But we want to compete, it’s a very nice challenge for us.”

In his comment, the manager claimed they lose Levi Colwill. But these comment is not really true because the player was never theirs to begin with. How do you lose a player that was never your?

Colwill is a Chelsea player that was sent on a season-long loan to the Seagulls. He was never expected to remain there. And even though Roberto pushed really hard to get Chelsea to sell the young English defender, the London club refused and have made it absolutely clear that he is not for sale.

