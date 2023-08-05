Why Robert Sanchez signing could spell the end of Kepa Arrizabalaga time at Stamford bridge

Chelsea football club completed the signing of Spanish goalkeeper Robert Sanchez from Brighton and Hove Albion and handed him a seven years contract, the Spanish goalkeeper will compete against his fellow Spanish goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga for the starting spot in the new look Chelsea side.

First Kepa Arrizabalaga is expected to have a head start over the newly acquired Robert Sanchez due to his involvement in the just concluded pre-season preparations, he understands what the head coach Mauricio Pochettino and his management team wants from the goalkeeper.

Kepa Arrizabalaga Twitter photos

Along the way Robert Sanchez attributes will be able to put him ahead of Kepa Arrizabalaga just like Edouard Mendy did to him during the 2020-2021 season.

First Robert Sanchez height of 1.97m is more suited to the English premier league due to the physical nature of the game especially during corner kicks and other set plays.

Robert Sanchez height is 1.97m compared to Kepa Arrizabalaga at 1.86m Twitter photos.

Robert Sanchez strong hands and save percent for Brighton and Hove Albion is equally on a high side, he could swap play out from the back and his communication abilities mean he could rival Kepa Arrizabalaga in every aspect of the game.

Robert Sanchez Twitter photos

Kepa Arrizabalaga contract is just two years left while Robert Sanchez was offered a seven years contract, the writings are already on the wall for Kepa Arrizabalaga, young goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina is highly regarded at Stamford bridge and will go out on loan for more experience, it could be him and Robert Sanchez sooner than later.

Teamgifted (

)