The race for the 2023 African Player of the Year award is heating up, with several outstanding players vying for the prestigious title. Among the top contenders are Riyad Mahrez and Victor Osimhen, two talented individuals who have had exceptional seasons for their respective clubs. While Osimhen’s contributions to Napoli’s success cannot be undermined, there are compelling reasons why Mahrez deserves the award ahead of him.

One of the primary factors that make Mahrez a strong candidate for the African Player of the Year award is his impressive trophy haul with Manchester City. Last season, Mahrez played a pivotal role in City’s historic treble-winning campaign, securing the UEFA Champions League, the English Premier League, and the FA Cup. Winning three major trophies in a single season is a remarkable feat, highlighting Mahrez’s influence and impact on one of the best teams in Europe.

On the other hand, Osimhen’s contributions to Napoli’s triumph in Serie A should not be overlooked. The Nigerian striker played a key role in helping Napoli clinch their first league title since 1990. Osimhen’s 26 goals made him the first African player to win the golden boot in the Italian top flight, a remarkable achievement that showcases his scoring prowess and importance to his team’s success.

While Osimhen’s performances last season have undoubtedly placed him as one of the favorites for the African Player of the Year award, it is essential to consider the overall impact and consistency of the players throughout the year. Mahrez’s contributions to Manchester City’s dominant performances in domestic and European competitions cannot be understated. His ability to score crucial goals, provide assists, and consistently perform at a high level in big matches sets him apart as a deserving candidate.

Moreover, Mahrez’s track record in the Premier League and his past achievements cannot be disregarded. He has consistently been one of the top African players in one of the toughest leagues in the world. His technical skills, speed, and ability to create scoring opportunities for himself and his teammates make him a formidable force on the pitch.

It is important to note that the African Player of the Year award should not solely be based on individual statistics or achievements. Factors such as leadership, influence on the team, and overall impact should also be considered. Mahrez’s experience and leadership qualities have been evident in his performances for both Manchester City and the Algerian national team, where he has captained the side.

While Victor Osimhen’s outstanding performances for Napoli and his contributions to their Serie A triumph make him a strong contender for the African Player of the Year award, Riyad Mahrez’s exceptional achievements with Manchester City, both domestically and in Europe, set him apart as a deserving candidate. Mahrez’s consistency, impact on the pitch, and leadership qualities make a compelling case for him to be crowned the 2023 African Player of the Year.

