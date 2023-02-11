Why Real Madrid’s Performance Should Be Regarded As Being Poor Despite A 5-3 Win Against Al-Hilal

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Real Madrid won its one-hundredth club cup after a 5-3 goal win against Al-Hilal in the FIFA Club World Cup on Saturday night. Two goals each from Federico Valverde and Vinicius Jr. and a goal from Karim Benzema were enough to secure the victory for Carlo Ancelotti’s side. The Spanish giant became the first club to win the trophy on five occasions while Toni Kroos is the only player to have won the trophy (six) more than any other player in Europe.

Considering the scoreline, fans who did not watch the game might probably think Real Madrid’s performance was outstanding while in a real sense, the players’ performance was not encouraging. The defence was porous as the club, Real Madrid, which was regarded as the Europe champion could concede as many goals as three against a Saudi Arabian club, Al-Hilal.

Conceding as many as three goals against a Saudi Arabian club shows that if Real Madrid plays a formidable and better club in the final, the club may probably lose the game. Andriy Lunin’s performance in the goalpost was not impressive at all as the first two goals scored by Al-Hilal were his fault. Even Al-Hilal could have scored the fourth goal but the cover-up Real Madrid’s defenders made debarred the Saudi Arabian club from scoring.

