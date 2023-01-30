Why Real Madrid still has Copa del Rey title chances despite drawing Barcelona

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Real Madrid have shown they are a force to be reckoned with in the 2022–23 Copa del Rey, despite drawing against their fierce rivals Barcelona in the semi-finals.

Photo credit: AS USA

Real Madrid have shown that they are still in with a great chance of claiming the title, having beaten some of the top sides in the competition so far. They have defeated Atletico Madrid, Villarreal, and CP Cacereno on their way to the semi-finals, with the former two having especially impressive performances.

Real Madrid have also demonstrated their prowess in the Champions League, making it to the knockout stage of the competition. This shows that the team has the quality and determination to go all the way and win the Copa del Rey.

In addition, the team has also been able to maintain their consistency throughout the competition, having not lost any of their matches in the knockout stages. This is a testament to the team’s ability to bounce back from any setback and remain focused on their goal.

Finally, the team has also been able to score some crucial goals in the latter stages of the tournament, with Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior both finding the back of the net on their Copa del Rey journey. This could prove to be a decisive factor in their game against Barcelona, as they will be looking to make the most of any chance they get.

All in all, despite drawing against Barcelona in the semi-finals, Real Madrid have shown that they are still a force to be reckoned with in the Copa del Rey and have a great chance of lifting the trophy come the end of the competition.

