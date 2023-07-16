Why Real Madrid must sign Samuel Chukwueze this summer

Real Madrid faced persistent challenges regarding the depth of their squad throughout the previous season, and this issue persists even today. Their offensive capabilities have been significantly impacted, especially with the departures of Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard, Mariano Diaz, and Marco Asensio at the conclusion of the previous campaign. As a result, Los Blancos are in dire need of acquiring suitable replacements.

Much discussion has arisen regarding their dearth of options in the striker position. However, similar concerns also arise concerning their wing positions.

Currently, Real Madrid’s squad houses only two natural wingers, namely Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo. Fede Valverde and new signing Arda Guler are capable of playing in those positions too; however, their strengths lie elsewhere on the field. Consequently, there is a clear need for additional wing options within the team. One player who deserves significant attention from Real Madrid is Samuel Chukwueze of Villarreal.

Real Madrid should be well-acquainted with Chukwueze’s exceptional skills by now. He delivered an outstanding performance against Los Blancos at Santiago Bernabeu last season, scoring a remarkable pair of goals as Villarreal emerged victorious with a 3-2 win.

There have been consistent rumors circulating about Real Madrid’s potential interest in acquiring Chukwueze following his outstanding match-winning performance. However, the discussions surrounding this transfer have since become relatively quiet. Despite this, Chukwueze undeniably possesses the qualities and potential to be a valuable addition to Real Madrid’s squad, especially considering his exceptional form during the past season, which can be evidenced by his impressive statistics.

Based on Transfermarkt data, Chukwueze showcased his abilities by scoring an impressive tally of 13 goals and providing 11 assists in a total of 50 appearances throughout the 2022/23 campaign. These numbers are a testament to his rapid development and the positive trajectory of his career.

Adding further intrigue to the situation, Chukwueze’s current contract with Villarreal is set to expire in the summer of 2024, suggesting the increasing likelihood of his departure from the club in the near future. Villarreal may be inclined to negotiate a transfer fee in the range of €30 million to facilitate his departure from the Yellow Submarine.

Furthermore, it is worth noting that Chukwueze had also garnered attention from AC Milan, with rumors linking him to the Italian club. However, as of now, no significant progress has been made on that front, leaving Chukwueze’s potential move to Milan uncertain.

Considering all these factors, Real Madrid should seriously consider pursuing Chukwueze’s signature, as his performances, contract situation, and potential transfer fee present a compelling case for the Nigerian international to make a significant impact at the Santiago Bernabeu.

